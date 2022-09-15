Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

