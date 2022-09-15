Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.30 and a 200 day moving average of $155.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.