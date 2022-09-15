Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.