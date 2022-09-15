Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $360.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
