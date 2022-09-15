Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 867.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $210.78 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.88. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

