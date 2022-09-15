Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15.

