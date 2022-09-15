Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $18.00 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.