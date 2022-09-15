Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 53,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $190.96 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.89. The stock has a market cap of $165.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

