Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 7,043 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.11% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.01. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.96 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

