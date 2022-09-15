Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ META opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $407.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

