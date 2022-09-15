Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after buying an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

