Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 11,412 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $13,302,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

