Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

