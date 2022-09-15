Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 80,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

