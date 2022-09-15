Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 333 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $184.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $201.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

