Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,096 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

