Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target Cut to €2,540.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,297.50.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Price Performance

ADYEY stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.