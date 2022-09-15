Aegis Trims Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Target Price to $8.00

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Aegis from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Evogene stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Evogene has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

