Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.