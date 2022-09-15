aelf Market Cap Tops $70.15 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $70.15 million and $14.39 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00013714 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012620 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013240 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,659,876 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

