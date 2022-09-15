Aeon Price Up 11.6% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $388.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.32 or 0.07892192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00190700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00296001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00738186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00596988 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

