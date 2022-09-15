Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 240.4% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

ARBGW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. Aequi Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.76.

Featured Stories

