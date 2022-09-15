Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.0937 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon."

