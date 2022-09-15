Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 68.2% in August

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 3,542.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.15% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.