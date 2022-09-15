Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 6.8%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.96. 86,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,306,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

