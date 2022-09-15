ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $38.99 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ageas SA/NV

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.