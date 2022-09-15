Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 9.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) fell 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 119,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,546,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Agenus Stock Down 2.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $690.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3,109.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 397,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385,029 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
