agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut agilon health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE:AGL opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.86.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $186,809.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $250,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,902,679 shares of company stock valued at $289,930,994. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

