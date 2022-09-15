AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Up 109.2% in August

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the August 15th total of 132,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of AGRI opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.