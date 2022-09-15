AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Director Soo Yu Acquires 44,895 Shares of Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) Director Soo Yu purchased 44,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $284,185.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,825.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AIkido Pharma Stock Performance

AIKI stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIkido Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) by 247.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

