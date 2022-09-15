Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0428 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00283580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00134234 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005289 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

