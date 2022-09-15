Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Air T Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Air T has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85.

Air T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 8.31%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

