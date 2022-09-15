Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ AKTS opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.43. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.75.
Insider Activity at Akoustis Technologies
In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,545 shares in the company, valued at $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $111,688. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
