Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.43. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akoustis Technologies

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,545 shares in the company, valued at $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $111,688. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,047.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.