Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AKYA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $480.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,805.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,805.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,991 shares of company stock worth $383,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 377,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,224,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

