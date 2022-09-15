Akroma (AKA) Market Capitalization Reaches $26,533.63

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $26,533.63 and approximately $55.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.58 or 0.07576770 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

