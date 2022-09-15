Akropolis Trading Up 18.7% This Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $20.54 million and approximately $27.21 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Akropolis

Akropolis launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

