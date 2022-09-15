Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKZOY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Read More

