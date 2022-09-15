Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $66.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,445,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

