Alchemix Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $21.34 or 0.00107778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $32.89 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 603.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.51 or 0.12454749 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00836943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,733,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,617 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi. Alchemix’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.