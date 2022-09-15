Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $151.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

