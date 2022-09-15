Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Up 2,850.0% in August

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.28.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.