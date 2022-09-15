Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Up 2,850.0% in August

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.