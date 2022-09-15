Algorand Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $72.27 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00093582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021412 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007834 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008865 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,301,590 coins and its circulating supply is 6,920,021,232 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

