Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Shares of ALGN opened at $246.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

