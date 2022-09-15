Alium Finance Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Alium Finance has a total market cap of $21,254.69 and approximately $90,912.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alium Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,300.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035257 BTC.
Alium Finance Coin Profile
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.
Buying and Selling Alium Finance
