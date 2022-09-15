All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

All Sports (SOC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world. To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

