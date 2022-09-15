Allego (NYSE:ALLG) & Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Critical Survey

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Allego has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Allego alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allego and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Allego currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.58%. Boqii has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,590.14%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Allego.

This table compares Allego and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A -78.72% Boqii -10.84% -66.06% -14.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Boqii shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allego and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 3.68 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Boqii $187.15 million 0.12 -$20.25 million ($1.12) -1.27

Boqii has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Boqii

(Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.