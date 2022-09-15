Allegro MicroSystems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,992 put options on the company. This is an increase of 796% compared to the typical volume of 334 put options.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after acquiring an additional 149,498 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,186,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

