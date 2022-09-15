Allegro MicroSystems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,992 put options on the company. This is an increase of 796% compared to the typical volume of 334 put options.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ALGM opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
