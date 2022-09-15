Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $358,104.45 and $49,901.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 530.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.21 or 0.19199914 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00838264 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020983 BTC.
About Alliance Fan Token
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.