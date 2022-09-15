Aloha Self Reported Market Cap Hits $291,536.24 (ALOHA)

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Aloha coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Aloha has a market capitalization of $291,536.24 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aloha’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi. The official website for Aloha is alohadefi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

