Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Up 316.7% in August

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 16.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of ALPA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

